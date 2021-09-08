CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The city of Chicopee will be requiring masks regardless of vaccination status in all municipal buildings, according to a press release from the Mayor Vieau's office Wednesday.
The new requirement will be effective Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
According to the press release, employees will be mandated to wear a mask in common spaces and when they are not in their personal workspace. Patrons of municipal buildings are required to wear one upon entry. Patrons will be provided a mask if they do not have one.
The city is not mandating masks in privately-owned spaces at this time, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.