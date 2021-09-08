Face masks

Different types of protective face mask against a blue background.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The city of Chicopee will be requiring masks regardless of vaccination status in all municipal buildings, according to a press release from the Mayor Vieau's office Wednesday.

The new requirement will be effective Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

According to the press release, employees will be mandated to wear a mask in common spaces and when they are not in their personal workspace. Patrons of municipal buildings are required to wear one upon entry. Patrons will be provided a mask if they do not have one.

The city is not mandating masks in privately-owned spaces at this time, according to the press release.

