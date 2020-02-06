CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many are disgusted over a local stream in Chicopee that has turned into a massive dumping site.
"I wanted to cry. I couldn't believe it," volunteer John Gagnon tells us.
From plastic waste, to mattresses, to even thrown out propane tanks, this Chicopee stream located near Exchange Street is a mess.
"Mostly household garbage. Pretty much anything you would need to live off of, any propane tanks," stated Gagnon.
Local volunteer Mike Dagneault tells Western Mass News seeing the damage that has been done is devastating.
"It was heartbreaking. I mean, it makes you want to cry. It's just so overwhelming how much was actually clogging up and it's just years and years of trash. Looks like a third world country. It's not a place you would think is Chicopee," says Dagneault.
Feeling compelled to do something, Dagneault, Joseph Gagnon, and other volunteers put on their boots and gloves, making their way down to the stream, picking up one item at a time.
Gagnon says his biggest concern is the even deeper effect this dumping is creating.
"All this eventually just ends up in the Connecticut River and there's everything in here from plastic to just regular trash. I'm sure there's been needles that have been washed down in there and, you know, that just goes into our rivers and children play there in the Summer, and animals and fish. It's just horrible. We've got to stop it before it gets there," explained Gagnon.
Volunteers have been carrying trash from the river up to the top of the hill here and forming piles to be picked up later.
"The city reached out to us to thank our group for efforts down here, but we realized there was a lot more trash than expected," continued Gagnon.
On Saturday starting at 9:00 in the morning, volunteers will make their way out to the stream, planning to do a massive team clean up, partnering with the city to get it done.
"The collection happens. They get notified if, that day, there's a truck free. We might need out DPW doing something else. They'll come down and pick it up like I know they'll come down the next day to pick it up," Bobbi Mabb, Special Projects Manager for the City of Chicopee, said.
And Bobbi says, to avoid these issues in the future, the city has its c3 officers keeping watch on the area, making it a priority to stop any and all dumping.
"They can also make sure that others aren't continuing to illegally dump. They're also the ones to make sure that, if they are being seen illegally dumping, they're going to get prosecuted properly," stated Mabb.
With clean up underway, both Gagnon and Dagneault say they are anticipating change.
"We're hoping that we can just work with the city and work with them, and all work together so that this doesn't ever happen again," added Gagnon.
