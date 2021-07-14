EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The City of Easthampton is warning the public about potential cyanobacteria algae blooms in Rubber Thread Pond.
The pond is behind City Hall, there is green discoloration all across the water and local leaders are warning people to stay away.
Algae blooms can be toxic if they're ingested or can cause irritation to your skin and eyes.
The city is encouraging people to avoid swimming, fishing or kayaking in the pond, so people can avoid any contact with the water. It's important to keep your pets away as well.
The Public Health Director for the City of Easthampton, Bri Eichstaedt told Western Mass News it's important to be mindful of what algae looks like so you can steer clear of any pond that may develop the algae blooms.
"If the green mat or the discoloration in the water occurs during a time on the weekend, don’t wait for the Health Department to post an advisory, the State and the EPA are really big on if you’re unsure just stay out of the water in general so just because we may not be able to get down immediately to post signage if you see that really distinct green mat on top of any water body just keep your pets and yourself out of the water," said Eichstaedt.
Eichstaedt said warm temperatures can cause algae to grow as well as storm water runoff.
The city will tell the public when the advisories to stay away from the water have been lifted.
