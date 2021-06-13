GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The COVID-19 state of Emergency in the city of Greenfield will be lifted on Tuesday by Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, according to a press release from the Mayor's office.
According to the press release, the city has been under the Municipal State of Emergency since March 13, 2020. This is also the same date Massachusetts will lift the Commonwealth's State of Emergency.
The decision was made in accordance with the Commonwealth's actions and after discussion by the City's Emergency Operations Team, according to the press release.
“This is another major milestone in the City’s fight against COVID-19 and an important step forward toward returning to a sense of normalcy in Greenfield. Over the past 15 months, I have been so proud of our community and the strength of our residents that was on display throughout this incredibly challenging time,” Mayor Wintergreen said.
Greenfield City Hall will also reopen with the new summer hours of Monday through Friday, 9 A.M.- 4 P.M. Masks will be required for anyone not fully vaccinated in municipal buildings.
The Greenfield Health Department will continue to create and publish a weekly report on the status of COVID-19 in Greenfield, however, the city will no longer report the data daily.
