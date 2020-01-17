HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Holyoke is welcoming in families from Puerto Rico who have been forced from their homes due to the earthquakes and this isn't the first time the city has lent a helping hand in the time of need.
Enlace de Familas says they are getting ready for families to come here from Puerto Rico.
"This is Little Puerto Rico. This is our home and people from Puerto Rico are aware of this community," Betty Medina-Lichtenstein, the executive director of Enlace de Familias, tells us.
Since December 28, Puerto Rico hasn’t stopped shaking.
According to officials, nearly 1,000 tremors and aftershocks have been felt.
"First, it was Irma. Then, it was Maria and now these ongoing earthquakes, because the ground and the areas that have been affected has not stopped shaking and I just always think about the ground under me shaking," stated Medina-Lichtenstein.
Western Mass News stopped by Enlace de Familias.
Betty tells us Holyoke Public Schools reached out to the center earlier in the week.
"On Tuesday morning, I received a call from Dr. Z, the superintendent of Holyoke schools, and he wanted to know if we were planning doing anything for the new arrivals. His question came, because ten children had already enrolled," explained Medina-Lichtenstein.
Holyoke Public Schools says two students from Puerto Rico have officially enrolled.
Now, the center is preparing for families from Puerto Rico to head to Holyoke.
They are just not sure how many or when.
"We have not done a lot of preparation, because we have not seen the influx. I believe that the people that have arrived are staying with relatives," said Medina-Lichtenstein.
She says they are taking their past experience with Hurricane Maria to help them prepare.
"After the airport opened after the two hurricanes, this place was flooded and people with suitcases. I think we learned a lot during Hurricane Maria with the new evacuees, because if your home is damaged or destroyed, if you are not on site, FEMA will not do an assessment of your home," added Medina-Lichtenstein.
On Thursday, city officials will come together to talk about how they can prepare for if or when more families come to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.