City of Pittsfield offering free meals to kids

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City officials are working to help children who are in need of food.
Starting Monday, March 16, city officials will be providing Pittsfield children with "grab and go" breakfast and lunch packages.
These packages will be made available to children for two weeks between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the below mentioned locations:
- Morningside Community School; 100 Burbank St.
- Conte Community School; 200 West Union St.
- Dower Square Housing Village; 253 Wahconah St.
- The Berkshire Family YMCA; 292 North St.
- Gladys Brigham Center; 165 East St.
- Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires; 16 Melville St.
- The Brattlebrook Apartments; April Lane.
This comes after Pittsfield school officials announced that all public schools will be closed from March 16 through March 27 and will reopen on March 30.
Why do these kids get free breakfast, lunch and in some cases even supper when they're parent gets food stamps to cover their meals? Then we wonder how they're able to swap their food stamps for 50 cents on the dollar and still afford to eat.
