SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 vaccination rate for the city of Springfield continues to be one of the lowest in the state, but one local vaccine site has seen some success.
Incentives to get vaccinated, bringing COVID-19 vaccines directly to neighborhoods.
Health officials and Springfield city leaders continue to do everything they can to encourage people to get vaccinated.
"All hands on deck. Please, I urge you shots in the arms, shots in the arms, shots in the arms," Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said.
But despite their efforts, Springfield continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, and positive cases of the virus are on the rise.
"Where are we seeing that uptick? People who are unvaccinated," Sarno explained.
Officials running clinics, like the state-run Vaxbus said people just aren’t showing up.
Sarno believes some residents still don’t trust the vaccine.
"There's a lot of misinformation put out there, and we continue to combat that with our PSAs, our social influencers to get it out there and let people know this is safe," Sarno said.
Despite low COVID-19 vaccination rates in the city of Springfield, one local site has seen some success.
The Caring Health Center opened up a vaccination site in April since then they've been administering shots every single day.
"To be able to turn this into a vaccine site, literally overnight, was amazing," Caring Health Center CEO Tania Barber said.
On Monday, they celebrated the milestone of vaccinating more than 13,000 people.
Some hope that people continue to change their minds about the shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.