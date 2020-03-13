SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mayor Domenic Sarno declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon.
Also announced, Springfield schools will be closed for the next two weeks, a difficult decision for the city.
The mayor was joined by his superintendent of schools and health commissioner to deliver this important news to city residents.
Mayor Sarno says he signed a declaration of emergency in Springfield earlier today, which will help him with resources and making further decisions in the future as the city responds to the coronavirus threat.
Also, schools will be closed for two weeks starting on Monday when deep cleaning will continue.
Superintendent Danial Warwick tells Western Mass News this was a difficult decision.
"Bringing large groups of children together isn't a good idea anywhere, so the families are going to have to make arrangements and we wanted to give them early notification. We want to communicate to them relevant to assignments they can do and we want to provide food, and that's why the mayor authorized our vans and cafeterias being open to provide food," says Superintendent Warwick.
To assist the 30,000 students who rely on school meals, the plan is to open twenty of their cafeterias, while also delivering meals to the homes of students.
