SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in the city of Springfield as summer colds also seem to be on the rise, all of this causing concern.
In less than a month, cases here in Springfield went up by 20. Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said most of these cases involve the 30 and under age group.
“It's concerning to see our cases rise. It's concerning because of our low vaccination rate. If we had a vaccination rate our 60 percent, we may not be seeing the rise in cases we're seeing right now,” Caulton- Harris said.
Caulton-Harris expressed her concern about a slight rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.
To break down the numbers for you, the week of June 20 Springfield saw 17 positive cases.
Then the week of June 27, the count went up by five, but look at the week of the fourth of July. The number of cases jumped by 14, a total of 20 within three weeks of data.
We're told 73 percent of those cases are individuals ages 30 and under; the other 27 percent are 31 and up.
Caulton-Harris said the city is still trying to encourage younger people to get vaccinated.
“We are hosting shot for shot. A basketball tournament this Saturday to help get younger people into the vaccination clinic,” Caulton- Harris said.
Others are worried about the growing cases of the common summer cold, which coupled with COVID still in the air, has people concerned about getting sick, even though they've been vaccinated. But one doctor at Cooley Dickinson Hospital said if you get exposed to COVID-19 again, the antibodies should kick in.
“The interesting thing about the immune system is that it has memory. So even if your level of anti-body if we can measure it, which we can measure antibodies, even if that level goes does, it doesn't mean that we're not protected because as soon as we are exposed again those antibody levels might come right back,” Cooley Dickinson Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Joanne Levin said.
But one Springfield resident said you should know your own symptoms.
“I just hope people take responsibility in checking their temperature and checking their own symptoms. You know, like I have year-round allergies. I don't have to run in for the COVID. If you don't want to get vaccinated, then you keep up with your sniffles and everything,” Springfield resident Jackie Mitchell said.
Now all the medical experts we talked to Monday said if you feel sick get tested for COVID anyway.
