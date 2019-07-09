City of Springfield exploring option of adding new downtown attractions.

(Western Mass News photo)

 Andrew Masse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New attractions could making their way to downtown Springfield.

City officials issued a statement Tuesday afternoon saying that they are exploring the option of bringing back riverboat excursions, as well as Pedal N' Party.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says:

"With our continued investment in reinvigorating and reinvesting our Downtown and Riverfront areas, these eclectic options would continue to enhance our entertainment landscape."

Mayor Sarno's office tells us that this is the same Pedal N' Party that had recently opened in Easthampton, but the organization was ordered by police to cease operations.

