City of Springfield files civil complaint in fight against opioid crisis

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield has filed a lawsuit in the fight against the country's opioid crisis.
On Wednesday, Mayor Domenic Sarno stated that the city of Springfield filed a civil complaint in Hampden Superior Court on December 18th against pharmaceutical manufacturers, board members, distributors, and executives who are responsible for this growing issue.
The complaint alleges that Springfield, as well as several other surrounding communities, have seen a sharp increase in residents who have become addicted to opioids and heroin, which, in turn, has led to an increase in overdoses.
The complaint also alleges that opioids have unofficially become the gateway drug to heroin.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Mayor Sarno stated, in regards to accusing pharmaceutical companies of committing unlawful actions, that "a pharmaceutical director manufacturer should never place its desires for profits above the health and well-being of its customers."
The complaint also stated this opioid epidemic is man-made, not natural or typical, and that pharmaceutical manufacturers, board members, distributors, and executives have made, fueled, and continues to grow each day because of the defendants' action.
The city of Springfield is being represented by Scott+Scott, who represented other towns and cities that took action against pharmaceutical companies.
