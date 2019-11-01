SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Department of Justice released new numbers today on crime nationwide, but did the amount of crime decrease in Springfield?
For the second year in a row, crime has decreased nationwide, Springfield among the communities seeing that change.
Project Safe Neighborhood is a program by the Department of Justice that works to reduce violent crime.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling telling Western Mass News in a statement:
“PSN has made great strides in that effort because it surges law enforcement resources, targets the most violent criminals, and provide necessary funding and support. But it would not be successful without the officers and agents that are on the front lines preventing crime each day.”
So how has the program been successful locally?
Western Mass News dug deeper into their study that looked at six different communities in Massachusetts that are part of the project: Boston, New Bedford, Brockton, Lawrence, Worcester, and Springfield.
In newly released data gathered from June of 2017 to June of 2019, it shows that homicides are down 5% in Springfield.
That’s not as large of a decrease compared to other communities.
New Bedford saw the largest with a 57% reduction in homicides.
Robberies are also down across the state.
The largest reduction was seen in Lawrence with 41%, but Springfield saw an 8% decrease.
We reached out to newly appointed Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, who wasn’t available for an interview, but she tells us in a statement:
“With Mayor Sarno’s support and the fine work by the women and men in blue each day from patrol to C3 we have been able to continue to make our city safer for residents and visitors alike.”
While these numbers are encouraging to the Department of Justice, they say these numbers will be used to better understand the violent crime problem, along with potential enforcement and prevention needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.