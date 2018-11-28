SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield City Councilors could vote on a new tax rate for the city tonight.
After the original vote was delayed Monday night, the council is revisiting it tonight at a special meeting.
The vote was postponed, because there weren't enough votes to pass it from the city councilors.
The council and various subcommittees have had meetings over the last few months to discuss the tax rate with the public.
Mayor Sarno is recommending that the property tax rate for residential properties stay at $19.68 per $1,000 evaluation.
That's the same as last fiscal year.
Due to an increase in property values, the yearly tax bill for an average single-family home would go up by $81.00.
Under the proposed rates, the business rate would be $39.00 per $1,000 valuation, which is a two-cent increase over last year, and not all city councilors are on the same page.
The city tells us they have mailed two estimated quarterly bills in advance of the tax rate being set, but they will send any adjusted bills for the two quarters of the fiscal year.
Tonight's meeting is happening at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
