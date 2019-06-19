SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Close to eighteen years after the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, a piece of that building now has a new home in downtown Springfield.
Hundreds made their way to the newly-renovated Riverfront Park Wednesday evening to honor the lives lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Among those in attendance was Brad Blakeman, former advisor to President George W. Bush.
"It's part of the remembrance of the heroes, the first responders, who responded and gave their lives for our country," Blakeman tells us.
Brad was inside the White House on 9/11, but the day hit close to home for him.
His nephew, Thomas Jurgens, was a New York court officer who was inside one of the towers.
"To this day, the only thing they found was his badge and his gun, and he was told to leave the South Tower. His last transmission on his radio was 'I cannot leave. People need my help'," continued Blakeman.
Thomas Jurgens' name is just one of the 497 first responders killed on 9/11, etched in the wall that stands behind a nine-and-a-half-foot beam from the World Trade Center.
President Bush's Chief of Staff, Andrew Card, shared with the audience in Springfield what that historic day was like.
"He did nothing to introduce fear to those second graders. He did nothing to demonstrate fear to the terrorists that would've celebrated around the world, and, instead, he thought about his job," says Card.
Card tells Western Mass News that his mission is to make sure this country never forgets the sacrifices of first responders that day.
"Time erodes people's memories. I feel like it's my job to be a conscience, so I like reminding people that we made a promise. I also know that a lot of people weren't born when 9/11 happened and they're entering college or just getting out of high school, and I want to make sure they understand the meaning of the day and what it did to our country," added Card.
If you couldn't make it to Riverfront Park tonight, you can watch the entire ceremony on our Facebook page.
Riverfront Park is now open and you can come and see the memorial for yourself.
