City of West Springfield enacts water ban.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of West Springfield has enacted a water ban effective Monday, July 15.
West Springfield city officials state that the ban has been implemented as crews service the water tank on Pease Avenue.
Outside watering will be permitted seven days a week from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
The water ban will be lifted in December of 2019.
West Springfield residents are encouraged to contact the Department of Public Works at 413-263-3230 with any questions they may have.
