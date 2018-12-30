WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Christmas has come and gone, and many people are starting to take down their decorations.
That includes getting rid of their real trees.
The smell of fresh pine and fir needles fills the air of Westfield City Hall's back parking lot.
"This is convenient," Westfield resident Bryan Cogswell tells us. "To be able to just throw it in the back, bring it down and get rid of it here."
Since December 26th, families have been dropping off their trees as the Christmas season comes to an end.
Bryan Cogswell took his to the drop-off site Sunday morning.
"Usually," continued Cogswell. "Right around the New Year, a day or two before, a day or two after, just depending on the weather and what day it falls on. Right around the end of the year we get rid of our tree. Just so it doesn't dry out too much and create a potential fire hazard with lights around it."
The State Fire Marshal's office says a dried-out Christmas tree will ignite quickly and spread fast, even a well-watered tree can quickly dry out and become a danger.
"It's amazing," stated Cogswell. "How much water they will absorb so you have to keep after it, especially in the beginning, because they will suck up a lot of water. If you don't water them, they will dry out really fast and become a hazard."
It's important, when you leave your tree at the curb or take it to a drop-off site, that there are no decorations left on it.
"The reverse procedure of putting them all on, including the tinsel," says Cogswell. "Take it all off one at a time, and the lights we wrap up. You don't want to put ornaments in here and leave a bunch of tinsel on your tree."
The back parking lot of city hall is one of five locations in Westfield where you can drop off your Christmas tree.
Below is a list of the Christmas tree drop-off sites:
City Hall
59 Court Street
Back Parking Lot
Open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.
Hampton Ponds Playground
121 Old Stage Road
Open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.
Highway Garage, DPW
12 Ponders Hollow Road
Open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Little River Fire Station
366 Little River Road
Back Parking Area
Open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.
Twiss Street Transfer Station
37 Twiss Street
Open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
