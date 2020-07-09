SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city officials have addressed the report by the U.S. Department of Justice that found "reasonable cause" to believe the narcotics unit of the Springfield Police Department engaged in a pattern of excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
After reviewing the U.S. Department of Justice's report, mayor Domenic Sarno addressed the findings along with police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood late Thursday morning.
The Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable search and seizures.
According to the DOJ report, the Springfield Police Department Narcotics Bureau has been found to have violated it. Officials say these violations stem from systematic deficiencies in policies which fail to require detailed and consistent use of force reporting, ultimately leading to a lack of accountability systems within the department.
"This report is disturbing and disappointing. No one, no one is above the law, including police officers. Commissioner Clapprood and I are committed to continuing these changes and reforms," Sarno said Thursday.
U.S. Attorney General, William Barr says the priority is to ensure that the police officers and people of Springfield get the law enforcement agency they deserve.
He says the Department of Justice has been dong more pattern and practice investigations leading them to find this issue in Springfield.
The DOJ is calling for changes to be made including enhancing force reporting and reviewing procedures. Adopt new use of force training and review and revise policies and training as well as increase the accountability within the department.
