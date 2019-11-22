SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City leaders frustrated tonight after saying a recent spike in violence could have been prevented.
After nine arrests were made in less than an hour yesterday individuals allegedly all tied to gang officials said they need support to keep our city safe.
In addition to those nine arrests, four illegal guns were taken off the streets last night.
Bringing it to a total of nine guns this month alone.
The recent homicides all part of a growing gang issue in the city.
Strong words were said from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno Friday afternoon.
"If you're going to lead this type of life, and you're going to be disrespectful and take other people's lives, we're going to hit back and we're going to hit by quickly and hit back hard," Mayor Sarno explained.
A warning after two teenagers within a week, killed in the city.
The people behind the guns, known to police, according to Commissioner Cherryl Clapprood.
“They’re coming into our city and I want everyone to know it won’t be tolerated. We’ll continue the extra detail, we’ll continue the pressure, we’ll continue arresting people and seizing their guns," Clapprood said.
On Friday, 19-year-old Matthew Swenor, 18-year-old Shan Diaz-Bradley, 22-year-old Jose Cruz and 24-year old Daniel Davila were arrested after police found two loaded firearms in their car.
The four believed to be involved in a Chicopee gang.
Springfield PIO Ryan Walsh explained that shortly after, more arrests after a group in a car seemed suspicious at a vigil.
A traffic stop of that car led to the recovery of two firearms.
"One of the firearms as well as holding 14 rounds, capable of holding 15 rounds, just imagine the horror if someone sprayed that into the group of people in that vigil last night and some of those people in that vigil were there fighting officers trying to keep them safe," Officer Walsh.
Arrested were 27-year-old Abdikadir Hussein, 19-year-old Victor Contreras, 25-year-old Matthew Ponce, 23-year-old Luis Andino, 23-year-old Nathaniel Negron.
Mayor Sarno said all the individuals are well known to police.
“How many times do my dedicated men and women in blue have to arrest these individuals. I want them off our streets and out of our neighborhoods," Mayor Sarno said.
A message re-iterated by Commissioner Clapprood.
“There’s an issue with us counting on the courts counting on probation to help us out with problems like this, we will continue to work, continue to do our jobs but we wanted to let you know we are out there affecting these arrests," Clapprood explained.
Commissioner Clapprood also said she’s asking parents to be more involved in their kids’ lives that way it never reaches the point of them having to join these gangs.
