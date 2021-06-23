SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News learned new details about the oxygen tank explosion that left a man dead in Springfield Tuesday.

City officials spoke out, saying they believe he was trying to get the valve off the tank before the incident turned deadly.

Fire officials warned residents of the dangers of tampering with oxygen tanks. they said mishandling the equipment could cause a disaster.

"Banging an oxygen tank on the ground is a very dangerous thing," BJ Calvi, the Fire Commissioner of the Springfield Fire Department said.

A deadly scene, after a man was seen hitting an oxygen tank to the ground on Knox Street in Springfield on Tuesday.

Western Mass News obtained this video from a nearby store that shows the moments before the explosion.

We learned new information about what the man may have been trying to do.

"The gentleman was scrapping aluminum oxygen tanks and get any scrap value out of the tank you have to valve out before the scrap yards will accept it for scrap price," Calvi said.

Calvi told Western mass News that from time to time, scrap yards will see an influx of valves.

"With scrap, it’s all a volume thing. The more scrap weightage you get, the more money you get it," Calvi said.

He said tampering with oxygen tanks to get valves could be very harmful.

"Oxygen is a very stable substance when it is used appropriately. When it’s used inappropriately or mishandled you can have a disaster consequence," Calvi said.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood weighed in, warning residents to be very cautious.

"I think your instinct are you wanna bang it, you wanna turn it hard, boy that’s not someone you can do with oxygen or propane," Clapprood said.

The man in this incident has not yet been identified.