SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday marked the first day of Black History Month.
Springfield officials held a ceremony to mark the beginning of the month.
Monday in Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno joined State Representative Bud Williams to celebrate the 35th annual Black American Heritage ceremony at City Hall.
Following the ceremony, the black heritage flag was raised on the front steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.