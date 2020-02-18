SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tonight community members and city councilors are addressing the community's concerns about how MGM's money has been and will be spent.
The meeting started about an hour ago and the main question raised was where the MGM money is going.
City councilors said one of their key responsibilities is to understand and approve the budget presented by the mayor and the Office of Management and Budget.
Currently, the city receives roughly $19.4 million of casino revenue per year and about $3 million of that goes directly back to MGM from a previously negotiated contractual deal.
That means $16.4 million from MGM goes to the general fund for the city.
Western Mass News spoke with the Chair of the Finance Committee, Tracye Whitfield.
She described to Western Mass News what the city councilors are hoping for.
"It thinks it is put into the general budget...We want to know where that money is going as well," Tracye said.
There is a $2.5 million mitigation fund set aside from MGM that goes towards maintaining the police department and fire department.
There is another $2.5 million in a community development grant for the city.
As for the rest of that money, there has been an active discussion on what can be done to keep things transparent.
