SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city officials delivered their first coronavirus update since Christmas.
Cases across the state are rising, and local health officials reported the surge continues in the city.
Springfield police are down 17 officers, and multiple others are awaiting their test results.
At Baystate Medical Center, hospital representatives said they have not reached the capacity of cases in their system yet, but they reported medical facilities in the eastern part of the state are nearing capacity quickly.
Both Baystate and Mercy Medical Center have received the Moderna vaccine as well as Pfizer.
Baystate believes they will soon use Moderna's exclusively and that they vaccinate more than 500 people per day.
“We've used an email notification system. There is an app on smartphones which 95 percent of people are using that creates an appointment, and the ability to ramp up from absolute zero to giving I think our record for a day is 760 people vaccinated in a single day,” Dr. Mark Keroack said.
On the testing front, AMR will not have COVID-19 testing this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday due to the New Year’s holiday.
