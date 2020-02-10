AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents are gathering at the Agawam Public Library Monday night, to voice their concerns about a Tennessee Gas Pipeline Project.
The plan calls for two miles of pipeline to be installed in the city.
Several people arrived at the library for the meeting.
Community members are planning on watching a documentary that looks into the Merrimack Valley Gas disaster that rocked parts of Massachusetts back in September of 2018.
That gas disaster is at the forefront of many people's minds tonight as Tennessee Gas is looking to put a gas line through Suffield Street.
One main concern for residents is a damage release agreement negotiated by the town and the company.
The agreement states that the gas company would pay up $150,000 upfront.
That money would cover potential harm done to the crops, timer and any damage to the properties.
Western Mass News spoke with one woman who describes why they decided to showcase the movie before tonight's meeting with city councilors.
Tonight residents will have the chance to question city councilors about the project.
Tennessee Gas has also been invited to the meeting tonight at the library.
That meeting officially starts at 7 p.m. after the movie.
