City officials inform Springfield residents of elevated haloacetic acids in drinking water.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Upon receiving their latest water test results, the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission reports that there is a rise in the amount of Haloacetic acids, or HAA5, in the city's drinking water.
City officials have stated that the water is okay to drink.
If this was an emergency, the city, by law, is required to inform all Springfield residents within 24 hours.
City officials state that the HAA5 levels in the water was due in part to the vast amount of rain we received in 2018, which caused the levels of dissolved organic matter in the Cobble Mountain Reservoir to increase.
The increased amount of organic matter mixed with the supply of chlorine, leading to an increase in HAA5 levels.
This issue regarding elevated HAA5 has been a nationwide occurrence.
Springfield Water and Sewer Commission officials state there are no immediate health hazards, however.
Residents who have small children, are elderly or are easily susceptible to health issues are urged to contact the Springfield Department of Public Works with any additional questions you may have.
Actions are being taken to correct the matter, but, again, the water is okay to consume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.