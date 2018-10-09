SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New information and a call to action following a story Western Mass News has been following for weeks now.

Gas service is still shutoff to a number of residents at a Springfield apartment complex due to a leak detected last month.

Now, concerns moving forward are the subject of a meeting with city leaders.

Some residents and city councilors are meeting at city hall Tuesday night to discuss what the city is doing to help those whose gas has been shut-off to stoves for several weeks now.

As Western Mass News first reported, the gas leak started in the middle of September at the Maple apartments.

It came just days after the gas explosions in the eastern part of the state.

Initially, all of the units had their gas turned off while crews worked to determine where the leak originated.

Those affected now still do not have gas service to their stoves.

Dave Cotter, the director for the city's code enforcement said that as of this morning, 69 out of 102 affected units have had their gas restored.

Last Monday several residents went to the city council with their concerns and that's why a maintenance and development subcommittee meeting was organized.

City Councilor Marcus Williams is on that committee and explained why it's so important for the city to get involved.

"Residents came down to the city council chambers during a meeting and shared their concerns and it's the lack of management. I'm hearing most in terms of being made aware of some of these issues as well as the response to them. I'm hoping tonight will provide the opportunity for both the management of the property, Maple Apartments, as well as city entities to come together and to discuss those issues at length," said Williams.

Cotter noted that it may be another three weeks until all the gas is restored and those units inspected.

In the meantime, residents have been urged to buy hot plates so that they can cook, the costs to be reimbursed by the property management.