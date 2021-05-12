SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Springfield officials are trying to ban gas from being sold in the city to illegal dirt bike riders.

They are proposing to fine gas station owners who don't comply. So, we were wondering how exactly this would work.

“All dirt bikes are illegal any dirt bike that is on the road it is illegal,” Orlando Ramos of the Springfield City Council said.

The city of Springfield is planning a new creative route to get illegal dirt bike riders off the streets.

City Councilor Orlando Ramos proposing an ordinance on Wednesday night to the City Council that would ban gas sales at city pumps to all illegal dirt bike riders.

“Illegal dirt biking has led to many, many accidents and even deaths here in the city so we’re trying to protect the public and the illegal dirt bikers from themselves,” Ramos said.

Details are still in the works, but the fines would fall on gas station owners if they’re caught selling to an illegal rider. Anywhere between $100 and $300 per offense issued by the Springfield Police Department.

This comes after continuous crackdowns by Police to confiscate bikes and arrest riders without licenses. The department is even utilizing the Massachusetts State Police airwing to catch riders from an aerial view.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tells Western Mass News he thinks the proposal is an added layer of protection for the city.

“Anything that we can do that will be a hindrance and make them have to work doubly is hard to be on the streets of Springfield I’m for,” Sarno said.

But for others, the idea is easier said than done.

“It’s going to be difficult because the kids are going to find ways to get around it,” Cindy Roman, the manager of Falcon Gas told Western Mass News.

Cindy Roman the Manager of Falcon Gas says her station already refuses to sell to illegal riders as a safety precaution for the public. But she says it is difficult to pick illegal riders out from the crowd.

“As long as they have a legal container to get gas we have to give them the gas we don’t know when we don’t know what they’re using the gas for they could be to mow their lawn,” Roman said.

Ramos says there is another meeting on June 7 to iron out details and a vote is expected on June 28 to make this an official ordinance.