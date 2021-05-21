SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--This week, Springfield officials began putting public basketball hoops back up in the city.
This news comes after growing calls from the community.
Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation in the city, Patrick Sullivan said hoops were a safety issue while Springfield was in the red zone for COVID-19.
After two weeks in the yellow, Sullivan and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris agree, it's time to bring them back.
“It was just out of extreme caution for the safety of our youth and young adults that use these courts, We're thrilled to get the kids back out on the courts again,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said they put in a brand-new court at forest park, so this will be its first time open since the pandemic. He hopes to have it finished by Saturday.
