SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city officials provided an update to the city's COVID-19 response efforts Tuesday night.
The Commissioner of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris weighed in on the vaccine sites currently available in the city.
While the Eastfield Mall site is set to open Friday, there have been requests for easily accessible sites for Springfield residents.
"I know that the mayor has asked the governor or at least expressed to the governor that we would like to do more smaller sites in the city, specific to Springfield residents. Patrick Sullivan has sent me a list of some sites, and we can have one in every zip code,” Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-Harris goes on to say that actually opening all of these sites depends on the number of vaccines the city is provided by the state, but the request has been made to Governor Baker.
