SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city officials provided an update to the city's COVID-19 response efforts Tuesday night.

The Commissioner of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris weighed in on the vaccine sites currently available in the city.

While the Eastfield Mall site is set to open Friday, there have been requests for easily accessible sites for Springfield residents.

"I know that the mayor has asked the governor or at least expressed to the governor that we would like to do more smaller sites in the city, specific to Springfield residents. Patrick Sullivan has sent me a list of some sites, and we can have one in every zip code,” Caulton-Harris said.

Caulton-Harris goes on to say that actually opening all of these sites depends on the number of vaccines the city is provided by the state, but the request has been made to Governor Baker.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.