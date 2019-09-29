HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are continuing our coverage on a massive house fire on Fairfield Avenue in Holyoke last night.
We now know what sparked that fire that left six family members without a home.
Officials say they determined the fire started, because of improperly extinguished smoking materials on the front porch.
Fire officials say the fire started at 6 last night.
All six family members, including a baby, were able to make it out safely.
Crews at the scene told Western Mass News they were using water from fire hydrants on different streets.
David Conti, manager of Holyoke Water Works, tells Western Mass News the fire department had to get water further away, because there is limited water on Fairfield Avenue due to the size and age of the pipes.
Holyoke City Councilor James Leahy released a statement to Western Mass News, which reads:
"He has already filed two orders pertaining to the hydrant issue. He is calling for an assessment don the hydrants Citywide done ASAP. Then is calling in the Superintendent and the board of water commissions into the City Council to discuss the findings and to give feedback on this tragedy."
Firefighters battled the fire from the outside because the house was not structurally safe.
It eventually crumbled to the ground.
In the meantime, a GoFundMe has already been set up for the Langevin family and it has raised almost $15,000 already.
