EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just yesterday, two college students fell through the ice at Heritage Pond.
Both those people did make it out safely, but you can still see the hole in the ice where they fell through right over there.
This comes after a string of similar incidents in western Mass and now officials are warning you to stay off the ice.
If you know Heritage Pond in East Longmeadow, you know that it’s a hot spot for people in the winter.
Darrell Keane of the East Longmeadow DPW told Western Mass News that on Friday, Heritage Pond was all water.
But with a few cold nights this week, by Tuesday the pond appeared frozen again.
"We measured this morning and we are still at the unsafe stage to let anyone on the pond, there will still be some people that go on it anyways," Keane noted.
That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday.
Keane told Western Mass News a group of college students was playing pond hockey when one person fell through the ice.
A second person fell through trying to save the person already underwater.
Both students made it out safely with minor injuries, now officials are warning people with the constant change in temperatures so far this winter, it’s not safe to be on the ice.
"They looked cold and wet, they were very surprised that it could actually happen. If you’re not sure, stay away, it’s the safest way to do it and you never know what’s on the other side," Keane said.
This incident comes after a string of similar cases throughout western Mass, including two boys who died in December, officials saying they possibly fell through the ice in the Chicopee River.
"A typical thing, you’re out having fun you don’t realize it’s unsafe, look at the signs pay attention to your surroundings. There are areas where water moves under the ice and it’s not as thick as the whole pond so there are areas you can fall through if you’re not paying attention," Keane explained.
Again, both those students did make it out of the water safely yesterday, but Keane told us that they have not cleared Heritage Park as safe to skate.
He said he likes the ice around 4 inches thick in order for people to be allowed on.
