SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers as a warning goes out to parents about a rise in COVID-19 cases among children.
This comes as young people are waiting for their chance to get the vaccine.
While most kids who get sick from COVID-19 get similar flu-like symptoms as adults, we learned that some are getting severely ill and that caution needs to be used when they participate in afterschool activities.
In the city of Springfield alone last week, 80 kids 11 and younger tested positive for COVID-19.
That number jumped to 115 among people 11 to 20.
Western Mass News posed questions to the experts to find out why.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said some kids get a ramped-up inflammatory response.
“Their immune system gets riled up, and it can cause organ damage,” Dr. Keroack said.
He is seeing severely ill kids locally.
“Just this month, we have seen five kids hospitalized, and one had that severe syndrome requiring the ICU,” Dr. Keroack said.
Dr. Keroack said his biggest concern isn't the in-person school environment or even heavily supervised after-school activities. He is more worried about what happens after those activities end.
“The carpooling to the soccer game, the pizza party afterward, that's oftentimes where these transmissions occur,” Dr. Keroack said.
Springfield's Health and Human Services Commissioner said she is seeing case spikes at city colleges. She wouldn't name names but said more than one has seen clusters.
“The clusters on a weekly basis range anywhere from 15 to 25 so, it’s a significant number and what we are seeing is several institutions coming in at the same time,” Caulton-Harris said.
Which she said begs the question...
“Are the students interacting outside of their regular student environment?”
One upside from this news, health officials said extra testing of Springfield Public School student-athletes and extra diligence on the teens' part yielded zero positive results this week.
“The kids really wanted to get back on the field, were extremely cautious, and got back on the field,” Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick said.
The city of Springfield said it is starting an informational campaign targeted at young people to get the vaccine. Pfizer has only been allowed for those 16 and older, but recently the manufacturer filed for FDA approval to make their shot available to those 12 to 15.
