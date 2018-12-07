SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- CityStage hosted its final performance in downtown Springfield, and many are wondering what's next for the venue.
The management's contract is up at the end of this year and it's future is still unknown.
While many are sad about the last show being held Friday night, many said they’re not going to see it as a negative thing and instead say two words: mission accomplished.
Hundreds made their way to CityStage for Moondance, a Van Morrison tribute concert.
Audrey Greene of South Hadley was among those in the crowd, and told Western Mass News she's been going to the venue for the last four years.
She learned Friday night that it would be her final time going.
“Very saddened. It’s a wonderful venue and I think it brings a lot of life to the downtown area, and I like the fact that it’s so different," said Greene.
This year the Springfield Performing Arts Development Corporation decided to cease operations in managing CityStage and Symphony Hall at the end of this year.
President of the group Tina D’Agostino said it wasn't easy decision.
“Our organization is so proud of what we’ve been able to do over the last 20 years. Bringing people downtown, presenting live entertainment in the arts, and really adding to the cultural vitality of western Mass." said D'Agostino.
“I think there is a need for this type of entertainment here," Greene added.
The ushers are also sad to see the doors close.
“We’re gonna miss our volunteers and we’ve been together for so long. The shows here have been great, and we’ve gotten to see all the shows here which is really nice," said Joan Sieczkowski of Agawam.
“I would love to see this venue become something else or another theatre company come in and do something different," D'Agostino noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.