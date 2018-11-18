WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Youth cadets from Westover took flight from Barnes Airport to New Haven Sunday morning to get a feel of what it's like to be a real life pilot.
The cadets took off at about 9:15 a.m. They were accompanied by trained pilots who are teaching them how to fly a plane.
Some of these cadets have never been in a plane ...much less sitting in the front seat flying one! So a very exciting day for them.
Their flight path traveled from Barnes Airport to New Haven. Once there, they then switch seats and fly back to Barnes in Westfield.
In all, it's about an hour long flight each way.
Major Patrick S. Routier with the Civil Air Patrol Youth Aviation Initiative tells Western Mass News that pilots are needed and there's not just a shortage here in New England or in Massachusetts but worldwide.
So this flight training today will hopefully encourage the young cadets to become pilots in the military or just pilots!
Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, who serves as the Massachusetts Wing Director of Operations for the Civil Air Patrol, telling us that it's not just military pilots that are needed, but civilian pilots too who can fly cargo, corporate, and commercial planes.
So the flight experience Sunday will hopefully help encourage these cadets to want to be pilots and continue their careers further.
The Civil Air Patrol is made up of citizen airmen who serve in our local communities and it's the volunteer auxiliary of the United State Air Force.
Adults and youth can take part!
Interested in joining or just want to know more? Click here for more information about the Civil Air Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.