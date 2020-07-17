SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A civil rights class action lawsuit has been filed against 5 people formerly associated with the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
The lawsuit was filed by the estate of a veteran who contracted COVID-19 in the home. The veteran died in April.
The lawsuit was filed this morning at the United States Courthouse in Springfield, MA.
The family of Joseph Sniadach, who was one of the 76 vets to die in the home after testing positive for COVID-19–claims his civil rights were violated by the former facility officials.
The lawsuit has been filed against the following people including the former Superintendent, Bennett Walsh, former Medical Director, David Clinton, former Chief Nursing Officer, Vanessa Lauziere, former Assistant Director of Nursing, Celeste Surreira, and former Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Francisco Urena.
It alleges they acted with indifference and unethical behavior in managing the Home’s COVID-19 outbreak— thereby denying the veterans their basic needs of living and safety.
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News we will dig deeper into the lawsuit and tell you about new action being taken by the Home’s Board of Trustees to ensure another outbreak doesn't happen again.
Watch ABC40 at Noon for our Live report & Tune in to Western Mass News starting at 4PM on CBS3 for the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.