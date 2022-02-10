SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department has been under the microscope over the past few weeks following the fatal officer-involved shooting of Orlando Taylor III.
We received an exclusive update from Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. She told us she is working with city leaders and is willing to provide full transparency into the department to better relationships within the community.
“He is doing well, but Officer Falcon has a ways to go for a complete recovery. He received another surgery in Boston, nerve damage to his face, mentality sound and physically, still a ways to go,” said Commissioner Clapprood.
Taylor's family said he suffered from mental illness. After the taping, we asked the Commissioner if the department will re-evaluate how they respond to mental health calls.
“I am watching Northampton and Amherst to see how they are doing it and my fear, being in law enforcement for so long, the calls can changes so quickly, the behavior can change so quickly,” explained Clapprood.
However, Clapprood made it clear that officers were not responding to a mental health call during that early Sunday morning in January that led to the shooting and death of Taylor.
“Obviously, that call was not going to meet any of the parameters to get this man any mental health because he was actively attacking,” Clapprood added.
We also discussed other hot topics in the community including having strong relationships with city stakeholders. She updated us on what was covered during a recent public safety committee meeting.
“In regards to what we are doing for the reform bill, as far as to what we are doing for the DOI and the settlement and where we are going and the body-worn cameras,” she said.
Meanwhile, with the recent drop in temps, dirt bike concerns are already on the departments radar.
“It's been so cold. As soon as it hits in the upper 40s, they are popping out on me. It's a frustrating issue. I think we will go back to the day, we were doing it towards the end of last year, a multi-department response,” said Clapprood.
Commissioner Clapprood said they are also going to restart their high-visibility enforcement efforts to try to get drivers to slow down. She said they took a brief pause because of the snowy weather the past few weeks.
