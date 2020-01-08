SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Clark Street is closed as crews work to repair a damaged pole.
Southampton Police officials say that Clark Street is closed between Rt. 10 and East Street until further notice.
Eversource crews have been notified, but are not on scene yet.
According to the Eversource outage map, approximately 440 residents are without power at this time.
Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.