Scattered outages reported as line of wintry weather moves on through western Mass.

(photo MGN-online)

 Andrew Masse

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Clark Street is closed as crews work to repair a damaged pole.

Southampton Police officials say that Clark Street is closed between Rt. 10 and East Street until further notice.

Eversource crews have been notified, but are not on scene yet.

According to the Eversource outage map, approximately 440 residents are without power at this time.

Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been made available.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.