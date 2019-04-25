SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Baystate Health following a phishing attack that exposed the data of more than 12,000 patients.
The health system announced earlier this month that there had been unauthorized access to an employee's email account in February.
An investigation found that nine accounts had been compromised by a email phishing incident.
Data exposed included names, dates of birth, health information, and in some cases, social security numbers.
Westfield Attorney Kevin Chrisanthopoulos said Thursday that he filed the suit on April 11.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Springfield, alleges that Baystate failed to properly protect personal information and notify patients in a timely manner.
A Baystate spokesperson told Western Mass News that they cannot comment on litigation matters.
