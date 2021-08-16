HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An employee at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of his coworkers more than a year after the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. On Friday, the suit was filed in federal court alleging the home's management at the time of the outbreak placed the workers' lives and health in danger.
The attorney representing the employees said usually, workers can't sue their employers for work-related injuries and illnesses due to worker's compensation laws. However, he argued that in this case, the employees' civil rights were put in jeopardy.
More trouble lies ahead for the former managers of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. The site of one of the country's deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in a long-term care facility. A class action lawsuit has been filed by one named employee in federal court, representing other employees of the home.
Listed as the defendants are former Superintendent Bennett Walsh, along with the former medical director and three upper-level nursing managers. According to the lawsuit, obtained by Western Mass News, the employee is seeking to certify a class of people who “…Like the plaintiff, were employed at the Soldiers’ Home during the COVID-19 outbreak between February 1, 2020 and April 1, 2020 and suffered harm as a result."
The named employee who filed this lawsuit is Kwesi Ablordeppey, a certified nursing assistant who Western Mass News has interviewed in the past. When we spoke with him in October 2020, he explained the distressing experiences he faced while working during the outbreak
“I had to put two people in a body bag and send them to the refrigerator truck,” Ablordeppey said in October 2020.
Fast forward almost a year and this lawsuit filed on Friday alleges the home's management "...made a series of criminally catastrophic decisions that led to the slow, agonizing, and preventable deaths of seventy-seven (77) veterans."
Leonard Kesten, an attorney representing the class employees, said, “It was beyond negligence. You know, they took affirmative steps to damage the health of people.”
Kesten spoke to us on behalf of Ablordeppey on Monday. The lawsuit filed says 83 employees caught COVID-19 at the home. Kesten argued the defendant's actions, from misrepresenting the gravity of COVID-19's effects and transmission to punishing employees for wearing personal protective equipment, exceeds a typical worker's compensation claim. He said they violated the workers' civil rights.
“It’s a high bar. It can’t just be negligence. It has to shock the conscience and we believe that that bar has been met here,” Kesten noted.
Shock and physical illness also led to emotional trauma outlined in the lawsuit saying, “staff watched in horror as the veterans asked God to let them die."
“We've been talking to a lot of people and we can feel their pain,” Kesten added.
Two of the defendants named in the lawsuit, Bennett Walsh and David Clinton, are already facing criminal charges stemming from this outbreak brought by the state’s attorney general. We reached out to Walsh’s attorney for a comment.
