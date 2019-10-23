Baird Middle School

Western Mass News photo

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School will reopen Thursday for students at Baird Middle School in Ludlow.

The school has been closed for three days after the sprinkler system flooded part of the building over the weekend.

Officials told Western Mass News that there was a computer glich in the school's control panel, which triggered the sprinkler system.

School officials said thankfully, there was not a lot of technology damaged, but some teachers will be moved into other classrooms as cleanup continues.

School officials don't yet have an estimate yet on the cost of the damage and cleanup.

