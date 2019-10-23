LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School will reopen Thursday for students at Baird Middle School in Ludlow.
The school has been closed for three days after the sprinkler system flooded part of the building over the weekend.
Officials told Western Mass News that there was a computer glich in the school's control panel, which triggered the sprinkler system.
School officials said thankfully, there was not a lot of technology damaged, but some teachers will be moved into other classrooms as cleanup continues.
School officials don't yet have an estimate yet on the cost of the damage and cleanup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.