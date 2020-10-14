SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A phishing email shut down SABIS International School in Springfield for the day.
As you can imagine, it was a very stressful morning for faculty and students learning from home.
Classes were canceled by 11:15 a.m.
The phishing email came in and compromised one of their accounts.
School officials said the email looked very official.
The school acted quickly to shut down their systems and cancel classes to prevent it from spreading further.
Parents were notified via two robocalls.
Orlando Sanchez, the tech expert from SABIS, described to Western Mass News what exactly a phishing email is.
"What phishing is, they try to send out mass e-mails to certain companies...They try to make it look reputable. They're going to enter their actual credentials. Now, the hacker has a way to access your system or infiltrate other systems," Sanchez explained.
Sanchez said faculty will be resetting their passwords to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.
Kids will have class in school on Thursday.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the school.
