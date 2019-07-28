LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today dozens of people headed to a car show in Longmeadow on Sunday morning helping to raise money for Lupus research.
More than 130 cars were on display at the event.
The event started after one of the organizers a Junior at Longmeadow High School, Wesley Breed watched his sister suffer from lupus for the last 2 years.
Since there is no cure, he said he decided to team up with his friend and host a car show to raise awareness.
"There's no big car show right around here and I thought it would be a great chance to combine the cause with the cars to make a fun event for everyone," Breed explained.
Last year the event raised $8,000 with their goal to raise $10,000 this year.
