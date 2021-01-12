EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Easthampton class of 2014 alumni are honoring a classmate who was killed in a car accident this past December.

Samuel Garcia Jr. was an athlete, a friend, and a light in the community. He lost his life on December 16 after a car accident in Holyoke. He was just 25.

“Sam was, like, the best person that you could ever meet. He was full of happiness, he was always smiling, he was an incredibly smart person, and he was just the best person that you could ever meet,” said former classmate Sarah Seinkiewicz.

Officials: man dead following Holyoke crash (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash that happened in Holyoke as this week's winter storm ramped up in int…

Now, his fellow Easthampton High School alumni are working to keep his memory alive and help out his family.

Seinkiewicz, one of Garcia’s high school classmates, is helping to organize a fundraiser. She told Western Mass News those who knew him wanted to do something, so they decided to sell these bracelets.

“It says ‘In loving memory Samuel Garcia Jr. 95 to infinity’ and the ‘95 to infinity’ is actually ‘til infinity, was one of his tattoos. He was born in ‘95,” Seinkiewicz added.

You can buy one of these bracelets for a donation of $5 or more and all of the proceeds will go to Garcia’s family.

Bracelets can be picked up in Easthampton or there are delivery opportunities for those near the area. Those hoping to donate, but live a little farther away, can get them by mail.

So far, they've sold about 700 and have more than a thousand more coming in. His classmates said sales have been so successful because Garcia touched so many lives.

“Sam was the class clown. He was super nice, he was funny, he was sweet, friends with everyone. He could make all of us smile and laugh and he was just a really great member of our community,” said former classmate Ali Otis.

Otis is also helping organize the fundraiser. She said figuring out a way to help out his family was a no brainer.

“We can’t bring Sam back, but we have to do something to honor his legacy. He was such a special, important person,” Otis added.

If you're interested in buying a bracelet and donating, more information can be found here.