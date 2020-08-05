SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clean-up efforts continue after Tropical Storm Isaias caused extensive damage throughout western Massachusetts.
As of this morning, MEMA reports that almost 160,000 customers across the state are without power.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, 61,000 customers are impacted in western Massachusetts and 11,000 of those are in the city of Springfield alone.
Over in Chicopee, one homeowner told Western Mass News yesterday’s damage is the worst they have seen in 18 years.
The storm brought destructive winds and heavy rain to western Massachusetts. Our crews found multiple home struck by trees.
Now today, as the storm pulls away, crews are left to pick up the pieces.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.