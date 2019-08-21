LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As we continue to keep a close eye on the storms, many are still cleaning up from Monday's severe weather.
Downed trees and broken limbs are still a common sight in parts of Longmeadow.
This is one of the towns that was hit the hardest during Monday's storms.
We saw several landscapers and contractors throughout town still two days later cleaning up the mess.
Today was the first day the Longmeadow dump site was back open since Monday's storm, allowing people to drop off piles of debris, leaves, and tree limbs.
Cars were coming in constantly when we were there, and landscapers were also out making sure everything was cleaned up before whatever came our way today.
"Cleaning up from the last storm. I have like another three or four loads of tree limbs and branches, so I have everything piled in my driveway, and I'm putting it in my car and bringing it here," Longmeadow resident Joan Sutherland tells us.
"It's pretty bad. There's a lot of damage here. Worse than everywhere else. Lot of damage. Lot of branches. A lot of big branches, so there's some work here for contractors and landscapers," stated landscaper James Siciliano.
Eversource says they have crews out checking on trees, and are ready to respond to wherever they're needed.
