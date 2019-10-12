ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews remain on scene working to clean up a gas spill that happened on Rt. 2 Friday night.
According to Mass State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, around 9:30 p.m., troopers, along with members of the Orange Police Department, Orange Fire Department, Mass. Department of Public Health, and MassDOT, responded to a report of a crash on the westbound side of Rt. 2 near Exit 14.
Crews arrived to find that a tractor trailer carrying a shipment of methane gas had rolled down an embankment.
Precautionary measures were taken after officials determined that the methane gas had begun to spill out and Orange firefighters began evacuating nearby residents.
A safe zone was set up about a half mile away from the site of the crash.
Both sides of Rt. 2 were shut down in both direction between Exits 13 and 15.
West River Street at Oaklawn Avenue in Orange was also closed down.
Around 2:00 Saturday afternoon, Orange Fire officials stated that the residents that had been evacuated were allowed to return to their homes.
Most of Rt. 2 had reopened around 2:00 p.m. as well.
However, Exit 14 is closed as crews continue to clean up the methane gas spill and is expected
We're told that the operator of the vehicle was killed in the crash, and his identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police.
