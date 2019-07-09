LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The cleanup continues in Longmeadow today.
In the wake of Saturday’s intense storm, many people are forced to remove downed trees from their property and repair the damage to their homes.
Depending on where you live and what the damage is, it may not all be covered under your homeowner's policy.
It's been a busy couple of days for insurance companies and tree removal services in Longmeadow, and the National Weather Service is still investigating whether or not it was a microburst that hit the town, trees still came down regardless, and now they have to go.
"[How busy are you guys?] We're very busy right now we had about eight weeks worth of work before this microburst came through," Nicholas Turnberg, owner of East Meadow Enterprises, tells us.
Debris from Saturday’s not-so-subtle showers are crushing Summer’s flowers.
Longmeadow's flowers, yards, and houses showered in trees after damaging winds accompanied the weekend thunderstorm.
“We've been taking trees off of houses since Sunday," says Turnberg.
If the tree isn't affecting a municipal sidewalk or roadway, the burden of removal will fall on the homeowners.
"Any tree that falls on a house, whatever it costs to take that tree off of the house, is all covered under your homeowner's policy. The damage that results from the tree on the house, that's all covered," Joe Leahy, Chairman of the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America, stated.
Leahy tells Western Mass News the cost of cutting up and removing a tree isn't always covered.
"Once it's off the house, how much of the removal will be covered and that varies from policy to policy," said Leahy.
Leahy has one piece of advice for those looking to rid their yard of a broken stump and branches.
"If they have a tree down, call someone local," explained Leahy.
After the tornado of 2011, Leahy says out-of-state contractors took an opportunistic approach to those suffering the devastation.
"They wanted like $4,000 to take a tree down. Everybody else is taking it down for a thousand. Out-of-state, no insurance...Ask for certificates to make sure they're insured before you let them on your property," says Leahy.
This most recent storm may have only caused a fraction of the damage, but it may make you think twice about that aging birch tree in your own backyard.
"Most of the trees that came down we're all ones that had previous decay or structural damage and the storm made them come down," added Turnberg.
Turnberg says it's also important to make sure the person removing your tree is licensed to do so.
He says some landscapers are not licensed to do the more dangerous work of tree care several dozen feet in the air.
