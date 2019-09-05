SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death toll in the Bahamas continues to climb after the Category 5 Hurricane Dorian ripped through the islands just days ago, this while relief efforts are well under way.
The Bahamas has been hit by many tropical storms, but nothing like Hurricane Dorian.
As of right now, twenty people have been confirmed dead.
Today, we are seeing the devastation and hearing the incredible stories of survival coming out of the area.
“We thank God for life," Florida resident Sherrie Roberts tells us.
Winds up to 185 miles per hour ripped homes wide open, forcing boats under water.
"I'm from Tampa. I just want to let my family in the states know that we're okay," says Roberts.
Some of the worst damage is on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahamas.
Western Mass News has learned the U.S. Coast Guard rescued more than 135 people Thursday throughout the area.
We spoke with one woman from Florida who was visibly rattled by the storm.
"Words can't describe it. I don't wish it on nobody. No words can describe it," stated Roberts.
We're told that authorities have limited access to important resources.
On Thursday, clean up crews cleared debris off the runway at the only international airport on the island of Grand Bahamas.
As of now, it still cannot be used and it is unclear when it will reopen.
"We're not any worse than anybody else. Everybody is hurting and we thank God for life," continued Roberts.
The Royal Caribbean cruise line is one of several organizations that have stepped in to help.
They have donated $1 million to Dorian disaster relief, including loading goods onto their ships.
Goods such as generators and cleaning supplies.
While volunteers are rushing to help rescue people who are trapped in the debris, Roberts says she feels lucky to be alive.
"We thank God for life. It's not just us. Everybody's hurting. We're not any worse than anybody else," added Roberts.
