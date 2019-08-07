SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Water has flooded Tapley Street in Springfield.
This spot, of course, is notorious for flooding during downpours, so there's a number of cars having to turn around.
Springfield was not the only community to get hit by these storms.
Take a look at this video sent to us by Jake and Samantha in Chicopee.
What you're seeing is the aftermath of a lightning strike at the end of their driveway.
The strike was so strong, it sent pieces of cement flying, one of them smashing into the back windshield of their car.
Over in Easthampton, police were busy responding to a tree that fell on an electrical wire, causing it to catch fire.
A neighbor tells us she saw a transformer blow up.
"The house shook and the policeman jumped out of his cruiser, and we ran out took a look and pole on fire," one Easthampton resident tells us.
Not too far away in Southampton, Paul Lussier was doing work outside his house on College Highway, but went inside when the storm began.
"All of a sudden, we saw this tremendous gust of wind gust and we heard a lot of big crashing," stated Lussier.
That big crash was the sound of the top of three trees falling on their sun room and smashing through some of their windows.
"We came to the back of the house to see what the noise was and we saw the damage," says Lussier.
He says he's glad no one was injured because his wife was in the sun room just moments before the crash.
College Highway was not the only street to see damage.
Less than a quarter mile away on Valley Road, you can see that branch that came down directly on those wires.
The fire department was also on scene, but there are no reports of any injuries.
We also came across branches down on Strong Road, East Street, and Pleasant Street.
This damage was generally in one area of town we drove around.
Although his house was damaged, Lussier says…
"I just have to look at the positive part: it could've been a lot worse," added Lussier.
