Clean-up efforts underway in Longmeadow after line of severe weather moves on through.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clean-up efforts are underway after a strong line of rain and wind barreled through the area.
Longmeadow Fire officials confirm that they responded to several reports of trees and wires down.
We're told that at least two families are without a place to call home after the storm caused a tree to topple over and onto each of their residences.
The following roadways are closed as crews work to clean up the fallen debris:
- Shaker Road
- Laurel Street
- Deepwoods Drive
- Forest Glen Road
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
