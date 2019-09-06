SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest developments with Hurricane Dorian and the devastation it has left behind.
As the death toll from Hurricane Dorian continues to climb in the Bahamas, friends and families are still searching for their loved ones.
We spoke with two people in Nassau who say times are still tough on the island.
"The country's moral is a little down right now. It's silent," Philip Cooper II, a resident of the Bahamas, tells us.
This week, Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas, tearing apart communities.
"The hurricane basically wiped them out and those donations are like really, really good for them," stated Bahamas resident Adara Cunningham
Western Mass News spoke with Philip Cooper II and Adara Cunningham, who live in the Bahamas.
They describe what people on the islands are going through right now.
"People have been searching for their families now. It's been pretty catastrophic. Nobody knows where their family members are and it is sad that the death toll is now rising," continued Cooper II.
As the death toll in the Bahamas continue to rise, people are still missing.
While resources are limited, Philip says he has about six or seven friends he hasn't been able to reach.
"I have a few friends that are in Abico and Freeport, and I have only been able to find one," said Cooper II.
"I have been able to locate my friend's mom and her sister and brother, but that is about it. It is really scary not knowing where they are, but we were able to contact my cousin a while ago," noted Cunningham.
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 205 people on Friday, sending in small planes and helicopters to reach people who are stranded and delivering food.
"I just want the world to jump in and chime in. We have been so blessed, because they have stepped to the occasion and it is quite evident in their response they are sending down in Abico and Freeport," says Cooper II.
For Philip and Adara, they are holding out hope.
"It is just really, really sad right now. It is just the unknown. You don't know where your people are. Some people have gone a little while without eating and medication, but the government is doing the best that they can now to jump in," added Cooper II.
Thirty people have been killed in the hurricane.
Authorities expect that number to rise, all while teams continue to search for survivors.
